Aamer Jamal reprimanded over PSL code of conduct breach

Karachi Kings pacer Aamer Jamal celebrates after taking wicket of Mohammad Amir during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Quetta Gladiators at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi on April 18, 2025. — Instagram/karachikingsary

KARACHI: Kings’ all-rounder Aamir Jamal has been penalized for violating the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Code of Conduct during his team’s thrilling encounter against Peshawar Zalmi on Monday night at the National Bank Stadium.

Jamal was fined 5% of his match fee for a Level 1 offense under Article 2.5 of the PSL Code of Conduct, which prohibits players from using language, actions, or gestures that could provoke an aggressive reaction from a dismissed batter.

The incident occurred in the 15th over of Peshawar Zalmi’s innings when Jamal, after dismissing Hussain Talat, approached the batter and made a remark deemed inappropriate by the officials.

The on-field umpires, Faisal Khan Afridi and Paul Reiffel, reported the incident. Jamal admitted the offense and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Iftikhar Ahmed.

It is pertinent to mention that Karachi Kings clinched their third victory in PSL 10, defeating Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets in a tense encounter at the National Bank Cricket Stadium.

Chasing 148 on a tricky surface, the Kings reached the target on the third ball of the final over, with Hasan Ali sealing the win with a leg-side boundary.

The chase began poorly as opener Tim Seifert fell for a golden duck to Luke Wood’s in-swinger. James Vince (11) followed soon after, leaving the Kings struggling.

Skipper Shan Warner anchored the innings with a crucial 60 off 47 balls, forming key partnerships with Saad Baig (9), Muhammad Irfan Khan (10), Mohammad Nabi (14), and Khushdil Shah.

After Warner’s dismissal in the 17th over, the Kings stumbled to 133/8, but Khushdil’s unbeaten 23 off 17, including three boundaries, steered them to victory.

The Kings are scheduled to play their sixth match of the tournament against the Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 25.