Amir slams PCB’s 'silent treatment' after World Cup sacrifices

Mohammad Amir celebrates after dismissing Ravindra Jadeja of India during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 09, 2024 in New York. — ICC

LAHORE: Former Pakistan and current Quetta Gladiators fast bowler Mohammad Amir has made it clear that on the cricket field, there is no room for friendships or seniority—only fierce competition.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Amir emphasised the importance of mental aggression in cricket, drawing parallels with the sport’s golden eras.





“If someone hits a shot off my first ball, I’m not going to go hug him—I’ll obviously say something to him to throw him off focus,” Amir said.

“In the past, cricket used to be fierce. Sir Vivian Richards is with us—ask him about it. Back then, it felt like someone might actually hit you with the bat on the field. Playing aggressively used to be part of the beauty of the game. You had to mentally unsettle the batter to break their concentration."

However, the left-arm pacer clarified that such intensity doesn’t translate to off-field animosity.

"Disturbing someone on the field doesn’t mean disrespecting them. Off the field, we’re all sitting around chatting and joking like friends,” he said.

Amir stressed the importance of controlled aggression, saying, "If I use inappropriate language, the umpire will catch me, and the match referee will fine me. But if no one is penalizing me, it means I’m being aggressively controlled."

The discussion took a personal turn when Amir revealed the sacrifices he made for Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign—only to be sidelined afterward.

""When I came to play in the World Cup, I left my county contract. Whatever I played in the World Cup, I ended up spending more money myself. My trainer traveled with me, and I bore all those expenses personally. Anyway, that’s a separate matter," he said.

But what hurt more, according to the fast bowler, was the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) silence after the tournament.

"After the T20 World Cup ended, no one even talked to me, no one told me about any plans. A wise man needs no further explanation. If I’m not in the plan, then I have to think about myself. Now I’ve made up my mind — thank you very much to international cricket," he stated.

Amir, often perceived as a rival to Babar Azam, had nothing but praise for Pakistan’s star batter—though he didn’t shy away from pointing out technical flaws.

""Babar Azam is Pakistan’s best cricketer, no doubt about that. But right now, he’s going through a bad patch — and it’s been a bit too long. Every player faces a rough phase, but once Babar gets out of it, he’ll score big runs," he said.

He added, "I’ve noticed that Babar is arriving a little late to the ball, and because of that, he’s struggling with shot selection."

The 33-year-old also weighed in on the unpredictable nature of T20 leagues, stating that consistency is rare in the shortest format.

"You can't judge a team or a player’s performance based on just two or three matches in a T20 league. I believe that out of ten league matches, three to four go really well, two to three are average, and two to three don’t go well — that’s the beauty of T20 cricket," he said.

He stated that the Quetta Gladiators team is well-balanced, with all departments covered. The addition of Mark Chapman will further strengthen the middle order.

"There has been a slight concern in batting, as the team has been losing wickets early in the first six overs. However, the bowling has been outstanding, and there’s potential to perform even better."

The Quetta Gladiators have now moved their camp to Lahore. He praised the Lahore crowd, calling them incredible and saying they create an electrifying atmosphere.

"The conditions in Lahore should suit the team well—if the pitches are batting-friendly, our lineup has the firepower to post big totals," he said.

Additionally, Usman Tariq is expected to clear his bowling fitness test this week, and his inclusion will further bolster the squad.