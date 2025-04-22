WATCH: Randy Orton targets John Cena at RAW after WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton (R) watches John Cena in the ring during Monday Night Raw at T-Mobile Arena on April 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. — WWE

Newly crowned 17-time WWE Champion John Cena was stunned on Monday Night Raw following WrestleMania 41 when Randy Orton hit him with a sudden RKO out of nowhere—signaling the revival of one of WWE’s most iconic rivalries.

Cena had just addressed the WWE Universe after his monumental victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, claiming there was no one left to challenge him. But Orton had other plans.

The Viper crept up behind the new champion during his post-match promo and dropped him with a vicious RKO, reminding the world that their story isn't over yet.

To further intensify matters, Orton later posted a photo of the moment on social media, delivering another message to Cena and teasing what appears to be a high-profile showdown on the horizon.

WWE Backlash is set for Saturday, May 10, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis—Orton's hometown. He is prominently featured on the event’s promotional poster, surrounded by vipers, hinting at a major role in the premium live event.

Few anticipated that Orton would be the first to challenge Cena following his historic win, but all signs now point toward a collision at Backlash.

This isn’t just a nostalgic throwback—this is a high-stakes matchup in the making. Cena’s 17th world title win broke records and may be the final chapter of his legendary career.

If anyone is fit to challenge him during a possible farewell run, it’s Randy Orton, a man who has been his fiercest rival for nearly two decades.

Longtime fans of WWE will remember their heated battles from the mid-2000s, and this latest twist is bringing that rivalry back to life.

Under Triple H’s leadership, Orton has benefited from careful booking and strategic time off, which has kept him healthy and at the top of his game.

He appeared in phenomenal shape during his impromptu match against Joe Hendry at WrestleMania 41, proving he’s ready for one more run at the top.

While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, the ambush on Raw, Orton's social media post, and the Backlash poster all point to a blockbuster match in the making.