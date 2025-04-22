IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans thump Kolkata Knight Riders to consolidate top spot

Gujarat Titans' Washington Sundar (left) celebrates with Shubman Gill after dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders' Ajinkya Rahane during their IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 21, 2025. — BCCI

KOLKATA: Brisk half-centuries by skipper Shubman Gill and opener Sai Sudharsan, followed by a disciplined bowling effort, led Gujarat Titans to a commanding 39-run victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane’s decision to bowl first backfired as the Titans amassed a massive total of 198/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

The visitors got off to a strong start to their innings as their openers Gill and Sudharsan put together a marathon 114-run stand, which culminated with the latter’s dismissal in the 13th over.

Sudharsan scored 52 off 36 deliveries with the help of six fours and a six.

Gill, on the other hand, was involved in another crucial partnership for the Titans, when he added 58 runs for the second wicket with Jos Buttler until eventually falling victim to Vaibhav Arora in the 18th over.

He remained the top-scorer for the Titans with a 55-ball 90, studded with 10 fours and three sixes.



For his match-winning knock, Gill was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Following Gill’s dismissal, in-form Buttler gave final touches to the Titans’ batting expedition and walked back after scoring an unbeaten 41 off 23 deliveries, laced with eight fours.

For the KKR, Arora, Andre Russell and Harshit Rana could pick up a wicket apiece.

Chasing a daunting 199-run target on a challenging Eden Gardens surface, the home side could amass 159/8 in 20 overs despite skipper Rahane’s half-century.

KKR captain Rahane waged a lone battle for his side with a 36-ball 50 as he remained devoided of any adequate support throughout his innings.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (27) and Russell (21) were the other notable run-getters for KKR.

For Titans, Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan led the way with two wickets each, while Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar and Sai Kishore chipped in with one scalp apiece.

The 39-run victory strengthened Gujarat Titans’ command at the summit of the IPL 2025 standings with 12 points in eight matches, while Kolkata Knight Riders remained seventh with six points in eight matches.