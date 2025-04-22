PSL 10 points table after Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi

Karachi Kings' Khushdil Shah (right) and Hasan Ali celebrate winning their PSL 10 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 21, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Former champions Karachi Kings secured a hard-fought two-wicket victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the 11th match of the PSL 10 here at the National Bank Stadium on Monday.

Zalmi, after being put into bat first, could accumulate 147/8 in their allotted 20 overs despite a gutsy knock by their skipper Babar Azam.

The star batter top-scored for Zalmi with a 41-ball 46, laced with seven boundaries.

Besides him, wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris (28) and Alzarri Joseph were the other notable run-getters for Zalmi.

For Kings, Khushdil Shah and Abbas Afridi picked up three wickets each, while Mir Hamza and Aamir Jamal made one scalp apiece.

In response, the home side chased down the 148-run target on the third delivery of the final over, courtesy of skipper David Warner’s anchoring half-century and Khushdil’s unbeaten cameo.

Warner remained the top-scorer for the Kings with 60 off 47 deliveries, studded with eight boundaries, while Khushdil made an unbeaten 23 off 17 deliveries, featuring three fours.

The two-wicket victory marked the Kings’ third in the ongoing PSL 10 and powered them to the second position with six points after five matches as two-time champions Lahore Qalandars slipped to third, having four points in three games.

Zalmi, on the other hand, remained in fourth position with only two points after four matches, closely followed by arch-rivals Quetta Gladiators, who are fifth due to an inferior net run rate.

Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate Islamabad United 4 4 0 8 2.544 Karachi Kings 5 3 2 6 -0.215 Lahore Qalandars 3 2 1 4 2.051 Peshawar Zalmi 4 1 3 2 -0.844 Quetta Gladiators 3 1 2 2 0.917 Multan Sultans 3 0 3 0 -2.941

Defending champions Islamabad United, who won all of their four PSL 10 fixtures played thus far, lead the points table with eight points and a heft net run rate of 2.544.

2021 champions and last edition’s runners-up Multan Sultans are at the bottom as they failed to win any of their three PSL 10 matches thus far.