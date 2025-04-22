'We were 10-15 runs short,' says Babar Azam after defeat against Kings

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam in action during their PSL 10 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 21, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam shared his thoughts after his side suffered their third defeat in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, falling to 2020 champions Karachi Kings here at the National Bank Stadium on Monday.

Babar, while reflecting on his team’s narrow two-wicket defeat in the post-match presentation, termed his dismissal the turning point of the match.

The star batter, who had registered three consecutive single-digit scores this season, was looking in good touch as he had mustered 46 runs off 40 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries until getting trapped lbw by Khushdil Shah.

“I got out at the wrong time and the momentum shifted after that,” said Babar.

Babar’s untimely dismissal in the 10th over was followed by a fall of wickets at regular intervals, which halted the flow of runs and eventually resulted in Zalmi getting curtailed to 147/8.

“Think we were 10-15 runs short. It's a bit difficult for new batters to get going. Our plan was also for one batter to bat deep just like Warner did for them but then their new batters found it difficult,” Babar said.

Babar Azam then went on to claim that his team’s bowling unit has started to settle before vowing to rectify their mistakes and make a strong comeback in the coming matches.

“Our bowling combination is getting settled now. We will try to work on our mistakes and come back stronger,” Babar concluded.

2017 champions Zalmi, who are fourth in the PSL 10 standings with two points in four matches, next face two-time champions Lahore Qalandars on Thursday.