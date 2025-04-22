Multan Sultans make one change to their squad for PSL 10

Ireland's Curtis Campher celebrates taking a wicket during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in Lauderhill on June 16, 2024. — ICC

KARACHI: Ireland's Curtis Campher replaced West Indies' Gudakesh Motie in Multan Sultans' squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, the franchise announced on Monday.

Although the franchise did not reveal the reason behind the development, several media reports claimed that Motie left for Guyana due to a personal matter and was thus replaced by Campher.

"New name on the roster! Welcome to the Sultans squad, Curtis Campher," the Sultans announced on social media by sharing an animated poster of the Irish all-rounder.

Fast-bowling all-rounder Campher, who has represented Ireland in seven Tests, 43 ODIs and 61 T20Is, boasts a bleak experience of playing franchise cricket as he only featured in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) twice.

In his two stints with Chattogram Challengers, Campher scored 128 runs in nine innings at a modest average of 18.28.

He also took nine wickets in 10 innings at an average of 27.77 and the best bowling figures of 4/20.

For the unversed, Sultans, who have featured in four consecutive PSL finals, including their title victory in 2021, had a forgetful start to the ongoing season as they are currently at the bottom of the standings after failing to win any of their three matches thus far.

They next face two-time champions Lahore Qalandars at home on Tuesday.

Multan Sultans squad for PSL 10: Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir and Michael Bracewell (all platinum), David Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Khan (all diamond), Chris Jordan, Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Hasnain (all gold), Faisal Akram, Akif Javed, Gudakesh Motie, Josh Little and Tayyab Tahir (all silver), Shahid Aziz and Ubaid Shah (both emerging), Muhammad Amir Barki, Ashton Turner and Yasir Khan (all supplementary).