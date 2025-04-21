Younis Khan advises Azam Khan to 'prioritise' his fitness

The former Pakistan captain, during an interview with a local news channel, addressed Azam’s fitness and Sahibzad Farhan's performance - AFP

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan has stressed the importance of physical fitness and dietary discipline for wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan, urging the 26-year-old to take his professional responsibilities more seriously if he wants to succeed at the highest level.

The former Pakistan captain, during an interview with a local news channel, addressed Azam’s fitness in a candid but relatable tone.

“We all enjoy burgers – I do too – but as professional athletes, we must exercise restraint. Dietary discipline is non-negotiable at this level,” he remarked.

“If Azam wants to prolong his career and perform at the highest level, he must prioritise fitness. There’s no shortcut,” Khan added.

Younis, however, backed Islamabad United's decision to promote Azam Khan to the opening position in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Khan described the move as 'innovative', asserting it could help unlock the 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter’s full potential.

"Sending Azam up the order is a fresh, unconventional approach. It gives him more time at the crease and a chance to face the fielding restrictions, which could suit his power-hitting ability. It’s a clever way to challenge him and encourage growth,” Younis said.

However, while appreciating the tactical gamble, Younis highlighted a flaw in Azam’s batting technique, particularly his vulnerability against fast bowling.

“It’s been a pattern. Whether in the PSL or overseas leagues, fast bowlers immediately test him with short-pitched bowling," said Younis.

"They’ve done their homework. They know this is an area where he fails and they are exploiting it effectively and that’s alarming, he has to fix this urgently” the 2009 T20 World Cup-winning captain observed.

“Azam needs to turn his weaknesses — especially against short balls into strengths. If he doesn’t, bowlers will keep targeting him and exposing those same flaws again and again.”

The legendary batter then went on to laud Azam's opening partner Sahibzada Farhan for his consistent domestic performances, stating his batting prowess reflects that the 29-year-old is in his prime.

“Farhan in his prime form, his shot selection and awareness at the crease reflect a player at the peak of his powers. Watching him bat is a lesson in how to approach top-order roles,” said Younis.