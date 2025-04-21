Tanvir Ahmed criticises PSL 10 pitches' quality

Tanvir Ahmed talks about the pitches quality in Pakistan Super League season 10 (PSL) on his Youtube Channel - ScreenGrab

Former Pakistan pacer Tanvir Ahmed on Monday, expressed strong dissatisfaction with the pitches being used in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, describing them as 'pathetic' and detrimental to the quality of cricket.

The former cricketer, who represented Pakistan in five Tests, two ODIs and one T20I, voiced his concerns on his YouTube channel.

Ahmed particularly criticised the Rawalpindi pitches, claiming that matches follow the same pattern at the venue due to the deteriorating nature of the surface.

"In every match at Rawalpindi, the team scoring 200 first, is not being challenged - the opposition keeps getting dismissed for 130 or 150."

While acknowledging better chasing conditions in Karachi, compared to Rawalpindi, Ahmed still highlighted inconsistencies.

"In Karachi, 200-plus targets were being chased more regularly," Ahmed said.

"For example, when Multan Sultans scored nearly 230 at National Bank Stadium, thanks to James Vince's century, Karachi Kings successfully chased it down."

"We were told Karachi's pitch used Australian soil - is this what Australian pitches look like? When balls seam excessively and spinners get uneven bounce, how can batters score runs?"

His comments come as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) employs Australian curator Tony Hemming on a two-year contract, valid until July next year.

Hemming has also overseen pitches' curation for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, held earlier this year.

Ahmed questioned Hemming's expertise, "PCB claims he's a highly-paid expert, but what's the use if pitches remain poor?”

He suggested substandard pitches contribute to low stadium attendance, particularly in Karachi, "People aren't attending matches - the pitches are one reason, but also poor facilities.

"Parking is distant, there's extreme heat and overall, it's embarrassing for spectators," he concluded.