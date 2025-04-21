Bennett, Williams keep Zimbabwe on top despite Miraz’s five-fer

Zimbabwe's Sean Williams celebrates scoring a half-century during the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on April 21, 2025. — AFP

SYLHET: Anchoring half-centuries from opening batter Brian Bennett and veteran all-rounder Sean Williams maintained Zimbabwe’s command in the ongoing first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh here at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The touring side resumed their first innings from an overnight score of 67/0 through openers Bennett and Ben Curran in response to Bangladesh’s 191.

Zimbabwe had an unwanted start as Curran (18) fell victim to Nahid Rana on just the 16th delivery of the second day.

Bennett was then involved in a one-sided 19-run partnership for the second wicket with Nick Welch before both perished in successive overs, resulting in the touring side slipping to 88/3.

Bennett scored 57 off 64 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries, while Welch could muster two.

Following the back-to-back blows, Williams walked out to bat at number four and took the reins of Zimbabwe’s batting expedition with an anchoring half-century.

The 38-year-old was involved in crucial partnerships with skipper Craig Ervine (eight) and Wessly Madhevere (24) before eventually falling victim to Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

He remained the top-scorer for Zimbabwe with 59 off 108 deliveries, laced with six fours and two sixes.

Later, wicketkeeper batter Nyasha Mayavo (35) and Richard Ngarava (28) made notable contributions to propel Zimbabwe to a formidable total.

Miraz was the standout bowler for Bangladesh as he picked up five wickets for just 52 runs in 20.2 overs. He was supported by Nahid Rana, who took three wickets, while Hasan Mahmud and Khaled Ahmed chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Bangladesh, trailing by 82 runs, got off to a stumbling start to their second innings as their opener Shadman Islam fell for a 10-ball four in the fourth over with just 13 runs on the board.

But a defiant 44-run unbeaten partnership between Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mominul Haque stabilised Bangladesh, powering the home side to 57/1 when the stumps were drawn.

At the conclusion of the second day, Joy was unbeaten on 28, while Haque had scored 15 not out.

Blessing Muzarabani claimed the solitary wicket for Zimbabwe in the second innings thus far.