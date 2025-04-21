Viv Richards confident of Quetta Gladiators' strong comeback

Sir Vivian Richards talking to media in Lahore during practice session of Quetta Gladiators on April 21, 2025 - Reporter

LAHORE: Legendary batter and Quetta Gladiators' mentor Sir Vivian Richards on Monday, expressed confidence in his team's ability to make a strong comeback in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The 2019 champions are in a difficult situation as they are fourth in the standings with just one victory in three matches.

The West Indies great acknowledged that the Gladiators did not perform up to their potential in their two consecutive defeats but remained bullish about their prospects.

He further expressed his hope that the change of venue would bring change in their fortunes.

"We hope the Lahore venue will bring us luck," Richards said.

"We lost the last two matches, but Quetta Gladiators haven't played to their full potential. It's a new venue, new conditions - we know we can do better," he added.

Richards particularly praised recently-joined Mark Chapman, highlighting his recent performances for New Zealand at the international level.

"A player like Mark Chapman has performed exceptionally for New Zealand and has great ability," he remarked, hinting at possible changes to bolster the team's performance.

Addressing the team's current position in the tournament, the former batting maestro adopted a philosophical approach, "No matter how strong a team is, sometimes you still lose.

"We're down but not out. I'm confident we can bounce back stronger."

The 73-year-old cricket icon, who has a long association with Pakistan, shared his affection for the country, terming it as his second home.

"Pakistan is my second home. I've been coming here for years - even with the West Indies team - and I always enjoy it. Wherever cricket takes me, I'll be happy," said Richards.

Viv Richards threw his weight behind captain Saud Shakeel amid questions about leadership but shared that they will evaluate his performance at the end of the season.

"There's no issue with Saud Shakeel's captaincy. He's doing well right now and we'll evaluate his leadership at the end," Richards shared.

"After two losses, we must not get discouraged. The team's morale is high - that's all I can say.”