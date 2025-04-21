Saudi Arabia to bid for 2035 Rugby World Cup

Saudi Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal is interviewed after FIFA confirms Saudi Arabia as the 2034 World Cup hosts at Riyadh on December 11, 2024. — Reuters

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia, the host of the 2034 football World Cup, is planning to bid for the 2035 Rugby World Cup despite hardly being involved.

Saudi’s sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal confirmed that the country would be interested in hosting the Rugby World Cup when he met reporters at the floodlit Formula One Grand Prix here on Sunday.

"We're interested in rugby, we're interested in developing the sport locally, so we created a federation to see what we can do to develop the sport," Abdulaziz said.

"I don't think we're on the level of hosting yet but '35 is in 10 years so maybe it grows in that direction and we see a big interest in that, then why not?"

British newpaper reported last month that Saudi Arabia can opt for a combined bid together with Qatar, which hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup and United Arab Emirates for 2035 and 2039.

Asia Rugby President Qais Al Dhalai, an Emirati, also expressed his wish saying, it could happen.

"A multi-host could be a successful story and a new model for Rugby. UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia. Why not? The stadiums are ready there. It will be the most successful event in the history of rugby," Al Dhalai said.

Saudi Arabia is not even in the top 113, while UAE is ranked 49th and Qatar 87th.

Australia is set to host the 2027 edition of the Rugby competition while the United States have the rights to the 2031 World Cup.