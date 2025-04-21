Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca handed one-match touchline ban

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca reacts at the Premier League game against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London on April 20, 2025. — Reuters

Chelsea’s manager Enzo Maresca was booked by England’s Football Association for receiving three yellow cards, following his celebration after Pedro Neto’s goal in the added time which gave them a 2-1 lead in their victory over Fulham on Sunday.

As a result, Maresca will miss the Premier League match against Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, his likely replacement on the touchline would be former goalkeeper and assistant manager of the club Willy Caballero.

The 45-year-old Italian was previously booked against Newcastle and Bournemouth and will now return in the match against English league's leaders Liverpool on May 4.

Due to Chelsea's dismal form, Maresca and the club were under criticism, but after the victory against Fulham, the angry fans and team celebrated together, which continued even after the match.

Neto scored a 93rd-minute stunner against Fulham which confirmed their top-five spot and kept their dreams alive of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

However, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are not far behind from them as they sit at the sixth and seventh positions respectively.

For the unversed, Chelsea had performed poorly in away fixtures as the club was coming to the Fulham encounter with eight defeats in away matches and this would have been their ninth.

Meanwhile, Maresca is hopeful of making it to the Champions League saying they have been away from the European championship for the last two years but they can finish the season by securing a spot in the prestigious tournament.

"Chelsea in the last two years have never been in the Champions League spot and this season we spent the whole season there," Maresca said.

"Today doesn't change my view, it is already a good season and can become very good if we finish in the Champions League spot."