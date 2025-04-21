PSL 10: Karachi Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

Karachi Kings' David Warner (second from right) and Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam (centre) at the toss for their PSL 10 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 21, 2025. — X/Livestream screengrab

KARACHI: Karachi Kings have won the toss and opted to field first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 11th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the National Bank Stadium on Monday.

PLAYING XIs

Karachi Kings: Tim Seifert(w), David Warner(c), James Vince, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitch Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Arif Yaqoob and Ali Raza.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Kings and Zalmi have thus far come face to face 21 times since the advent of the marquee league in 2016 with the 2017 champions dominating the head-to-head record with 15 victories, compared to Kings’ six triumphs.

Matches: 21

Peshawar Zalmi: 15

Karachi Kings: 6

FORM GUIDE

Both Kings and Zalmi have been in a difficult position in the ongoing PSL 10 as the two former champions have thus far managed to win only one match each after three matches and thus sit at the third and fifth position respectively due to net run rate.

Karachi Kings: L, W, L, W, L (most recent first)

Peshawar Zalmi: W, L, L, L, L