Mark Chapman joins Quetta Gladiators squad for PSL 10

New Zealand's Mark Chapman poses for a picture after joining Quetta Gladiators squad in Lahore on April 21, 2025. — Facebook.com/TeamQuetta

LAHORE: Former champions Quetta Gladiators on Monday, got a major boost ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Peshawar Zalmi as New Zealand all-rounder Mark Chapman has joined their squad.

In a video shared by the franchise on its social media handles, Chapman was seen greeting mentor Sir Vivian Richards before opening his kit bag to don the Gladiators’ jersey.

The New Zealand all-rounder shared his excitement about making his PSL debut and getting along with his fellow Kiwi players before stating that he always loved his time in Pakistan.

“Hey guys, it’s Mark Chapman here. [I’ve] always played here in Pakistan. Obviously at Quetta, we have a few familiar faces, a few Kiwi players, who are absolutely looking forward to join and obviously a lot of guys that have played against the Pakistan team. So, looking forward to play alongside them,” said Chapman in a video statement.

For the unversed, the Gladiators are currently placed fourth in the PSL 10 standings with two points in three matches as they lost two consecutive matches after opening their campaign with a massive 120-run victory over arch-rivals Peshawar Zalmi.

Their next match is scheduled to be played against Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

Quetta Gladiators squad for PSL 10: Finn Allen, Faheem Ashraf and Mark Chapman (all platinum), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir and Rilee Rossouw (all diamond), Akeal Hossein, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Saud Shakeel (all gold), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Haseebullah Khan and Khurram Shahzad (all silver), Kyle Jamieson and Hasan Nawaz (both emerging), Mohammad Zeeshan, Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis and Sean Abbott (all supplementary).