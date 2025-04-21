Zhao Xintong eyes World title after crushing Jak Jones

Zhao Xintong in action during his First Round Match Mandatory at York Barbican on 26/11/15. — Reuters

SHEFFIELD: Zhao Xintong made a triumphant return to the World Snooker Championship on Monday, securing a convincing 10-4 victory over last year’s finalist Jak Jones in the first round at the Crucible.

The 28-year-old Chinese star is staging a remarkable comeback following a 20-month ban for breaching betting regulations linked to a match-fixing investigation. Despite currently competing as an amateur, Zhao is set to return to the professional tour next season.

Next up for Zhao is fellow countryman and giant-killer Lei Peifan, who stunned 2024 champion Kyren Wilson in the opening round on Saturday.

Jones, who was full of praise for Zhao’s performance, believes the Chinese cueist could go all the way and make history by becoming the first amateur — and the first Chinese player — to win the prestigious title.

"I don't see anyone who is playing better than him," said Jones. "If he wins it, I wouldn't be surprised at all and that would be good for the game."

"There are players who have won a lot more, but I don't see anyone in the tournament who is actually better than him," he added.

Zhao credited the intensity of the four qualifying rounds for helping him shake off tournament rust and rediscover his competitive edge.

"Overall, I'm pleased with my performance, especially in terms of scoring," said Zhao. "This match was about regaining confidence. I won’t be back on the tour until next season, so every match I play now is very important."