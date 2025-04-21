Liverpool captain Van Dijk opens up about Alexander-Arnold’s future

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrate after the match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester on April 20, 2025. — Reuters

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has opened up about teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold’s uncertain future at the club, urging fans and the media not to put additional pressure on the right-back, who is already under significant scrutiny.

The 26-year-old defender’s contract expires this summer, and he has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. However, Van Dijk dismissed any suggestion that Alexander-Arnold has made a decision about his future.

Unlike Mohamed Salah and Van Dijk himself—both of whom recently signed new two-year extensions with the Reds—Alexander-Arnold’s future remains undecided.

Liverpool took a major step toward clinching the Premier League title with a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. Alexander-Arnold played a crucial role in the win, netting the decisive goal in the 76th minute after a goalless first half.

The right-back celebrated passionately, prompting speculation about what the goal meant for his future. But Van Dijk insists the team remains in the dark.

"At this point, we don't know as a group what's going to happen," Van Dijk said. "He’s already under a lot of pressure, so there’s no point in putting him on the spot."

Van Dijk expressed his support for Alexander-Arnold, noting the defender has endured a difficult spell, including an ankle injury and widespread criticism from media and fans.

“I think we forget that we are dealing with a human being,” said Van Dijk. “He’s gone through a lot in the last couple of months. Everyone seems to have an opinion about him—there’s been a lot of noise. Whether or not it’s his own doing, it’s part of life nowadays.”

“So when he scores a goal like that, he deserves applause for stepping up in such a crucial moment. Whether he stays or leaves, those are the moments you should never take for granted. He gave us a big boost in the title race. He deserved to celebrate—and now it’s back to work and getting ready for the weekend.”

A win in Liverpool’s next match will mathematically secure the Premier League title. However, if second-placed Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace on Thursday, Arne Slot’s men will clinch the trophy regardless of their own result.