Reds outclass Orioles 24-2 in record-breaking rout at Camden Yards

Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Wynns (38) celebrates after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Apr 20, 2025. — Reuters

BALTIMORE: The Cincinnati Reds steamrolled the Baltimore Orioles 24-2 in a record-breaking display of offensive dominance at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday. With the win, the Reds evened their season record at 11-11.

Cincinnati’s bats came alive in emphatic fashion, tallying runs in every inning except the first and ninth while amassing an eye-popping 25 hits.

The Reds delivered multiple-run bursts in the fourth, sixth, seventh, and eighth innings, including a five-run eruption in the seventh that effectively sealed the blowout.

Catcher Austin Wynns led the charge with a remarkable 6-for-7 performance, driving in six runs and launching a home run. Batting third, Noelvi Marte wasn’t far behind, going 5-for-7 with seven RBIs, highlighted by his first career grand slam.

Designated hitter Austin Hays and left fielder Gavin Lux also contributed significantly. Hays scored four runs while collecting four hits, and Lux drew three walks and crossed the plate four times.

On the pitching side, reliever Brent Suter set the tone with three scoreless innings, surrendering just three hits.

The bullpen backed him up with strong showings from Ian Gibaut, Taylor Rogers, Scott Barlow, and Ricky Karcher (corrected from "Wynne"), who collectively allowed just two runs and struck out eight Orioles.

The Orioles, now 9-12, were overwhelmed by the Reds' relentless attack and managed just seven hits and two early runs.