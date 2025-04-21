Rumman Raees temporarily exits PSL 10 amid personal tragedy

An undated picture of Islamabad United pacer Rumman Raees. - File

Islamabad United fast bowling consultant Rumman Raees has temporarily taken a break from the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 following the tragic passing of his sister.

Raees took to the social media platform X to share the heartbreaking news and requested prayers for his late sister.

As a result, Rumman will not be traveling with the Islamabad United squad for their upcoming fixtures. The Shadab Khan-led side is scheduled to face Multan Sultans in their next match, which will take place in Multan on April 23.

However, there is hope that Rumman may rejoin the squad ahead of their clash against Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on April 30.

Islamabad United has been in outstanding form in the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League, winning all four of their matches so far and sitting comfortably with eight points at the top of the table.

Their most recent victory came against Karachi Kings on Sunday at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi. Chasing a modest target of 129, United secured the win with ease, finishing the chase with four wickets in hand and 17 balls to spare.

The new opening pair of Sahibzada Farhan and Azam Khan gave United a flying start, adding 34 runs before Farhan was dismissed by Hasan Ali for a brisk 30 off 18 balls, which included five boundaries and a six.

In the same over, Hasan struck again to remove Colin Munro for just four runs, reducing United to 38/2 in 4.5 overs.

Skipper Shadab Khan then walked in at number four and stitched together a crucial 65-run partnership with Azam Khan to stabilize the innings on a challenging surface. Azam contributed a steady 31 off 30 balls, hitting three fours and a six before being dismissed by Mohammad Nabi in the 14th over.

Shadab played a match-winning knock, scoring 47 off 40 balls, including five fours and two sixes. He was dismissed by Abbas Afridi in the 17th over, just one run shy of the target.