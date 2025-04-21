Arráez stretchered off after first-base collision

Luis Arraez as he lies on the field after colliding with Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker on the first base line in the first inning at Daikin Park on Apr 20, 2025. — Reuters

San Diego Padres designated hitter Luis Arráez was stretchered off the field at Daikin Park in Houston and taken to a local hospital after a first-inning collision with the Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubón during Sunday night's game.

The incident occurred when Arráez, the second batter of the game, hit a grounder wide of first base. Astros infielder Christian Walker fielded the ball and tossed it to Dubón, who was covering the bag.

As Dubón stepped into the middle of the base, Arráez reached the bag at full speed, colliding neck-first into Dubón's upper body and forearm. Arráez fell to the ground immediately and was unable to break his fall.

The game was delayed for 11 minutes as medical personnel attended to Arráez. His upper body was stabilized before he was transported off the field by cart and taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Arráez, a three-time batting champion, returned to the stadium later in the evening after the Padres secured a 3-2 win over the Astros.

The 28-year-old infielder entered Sunday batting .287 with three home runs, nearly matching his 2024 total of four. Arráez was traded to the Padres from the Miami Marlins in May.

He won the American League batting title in 2022 with the Minnesota Twins and claimed the National League title in each of the past two seasons with the Marlins and Padres.