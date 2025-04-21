Hasan Ali eyes National comeback after PSL resurgence

Karachi Kings' vice-captain Hasan Ali in an exclusinve interivew with Geo News in Karachi on April 21, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Kings vice-captain Hasan Ali opened up about his resurgence in form, the impact of domestic and franchise cricket on his career, and his aspirations for the future, including a potential return to the national side.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Hasan emphasized his focus on performance and leadership responsibilities with Karachi Kings while also keeping an eye on a national comeback.

"My job is to perform. I want to represent Pakistan again — not just to be in the team, but to contribute to wins. I aim to be the best bowler of the tournament, but more importantly, I want to help Karachi Kings lift the trophy," Hasan said.

"Personal goals matter, but team success comes first. And if someone believes I can lead in the future, I’ll gladly accept that responsibility," he added.

The 30-year-old also expressed satisfaction with his recent performances, crediting his hard work at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for the turnaround.

"I'm quite satisfied with my personal performance. I worked really hard at the NCA to overcome the shortcomings in my bowling. I made technical adjustments and re-modified a few things, which are now yielding results — first in the National T20 and now in the Pakistan Super League (PSL)," he said.

He highlighted his persistence during challenging times and how domestic cricket played a crucial role in his comeback.

"Even when I was dropped, I went back to domestic cricket, performed well, and earned my place back. That’s always the path — performance is the only way back."

The right-arm pacer also reflected on the journey that shaped him, particularly the influence of the PSL and domestic circuits.

"My foundation was built in domestic cricket, but my grooming happened in the PSL. From being picked as an emerging player to winning the final — that journey was beautiful," he said.

"The PSL gave us the opportunity to share dressing rooms with international stars, but domestic cricket is equally important. It’s a platform where you can truly refine your skills," he added.

As a seasoned campaigner, Hasan acknowledged the evolution of his mindset over the years.

"With time, a person changes. Half of my career has passed, and now that I’m a senior player, I should carry myself accordingly. There’s a time to enjoy, but there’s also a time to fulfill responsibilities. The learning process never ends," he concluded.



It is pertinent to mention that the right-arm pacer has so far displayed exceptional performance with the ball in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 for Karachi Kings and is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

He has taken 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 12.70 and an economy rate of 7.93.

For the unversed, Hasan is also the highest wicket-taker in the league's history with 118 wickets in 86 matches, surpassing former Peshawar Zalmi pacer Wahab Riaz, who has 113 wickets in 88 matches.