Curry, Butler power Warriors past Rockets in Game 1

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Jimmy Butler III (10) after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center in Houston on Apr 20, 2025. — Reuters

HOUSTON: Stephen Curry scored a game-high 31 points, while Jimmy Butler III added 25 in his playoff debut for the Golden State Warriors, leading them to a 95-85 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their first-round NBA Playoffs series at the Toyota Center on Sunday.

Curry finished 12-of-19 from the field, including five three-pointers, and also grabbed six rebounds. Butler, who was acquired from the Miami Heat in February, contributed seven rebounds and six assists in a strong first postseason outing for his new team.

The Warriors built a 13-point lead by halftime and extended it to 23 in the third quarter, but the second-seeded Rockets fought back to cut the deficit to 69-60 heading into the fourth. Curry then nailed a crucial three-pointer to push Golden State ahead 82-75 with 6:11 remaining.

Houston pulled within four points following a three-pointer by Fred VanVleet, but Moses Moody responded to restore a seven-point cushion at 91-84, helping the Warriors close out the game.

Despite the loss, Alperen Şengün was a standout for Houston, scoring 26 points along with nine rebounds and one assist.

“(Curry) just made some amazing plays and obviously carried us offensively along with Jimmy,” coach Steve Kerr said.

“I’m lucky to coach the guys that I do,” he added. “Players win games. It’s our job to try to help them along a little bit here and there.”

Interestingly, the Rockets dominated the offensive glass, out-rebounding the Warriors 22-6 in that category, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Golden State’s efficient shooting and clutch plays.

“I think we can play a lot better,” Green of the Rockets said.

“That’s the encouraging part about it. I don’t think we played very well at all,” he added.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will also be held in Houston on Thursday.