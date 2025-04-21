Boston Celtics crush Orlando Magic in Game 1 showdown

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White reacts after a noncall during the second half against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on Apr 20, 2025. — Reuters

BOSTON: The Boston Celtics took a commanding 1-0 lead in their NBA Playoff series after cruising past the Orlando Magic 103-86 in Game 1 at TD Garden on Sunday.

The Celtics delivered a strong all-around performance, particularly on the defensive end, holding Orlando to under 20 points in both the third and fourth quarters.

The trio of Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown led the charge with aggressive play on both ends of the floor.

Derrick White starred for Boston, dropping 30 points along with 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 36 minutes of action. He was a consistent offensive threat, finding his rhythm early and hitting crucial shots throughout the night.

Jayson Tatum contributed a double-double, tallying 17 points and grabbing 14 rebounds, while Jaylen Brown added 16 points in 30 minutes, showcasing his typical efficiency and energy.

Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday may not have had standout scoring nights, but their impact was felt through defensive stops and ball movement.

The duo combined for 10 rebounds and 7 assists. Veteran Al Horford provided steady leadership off the bench, and Payton Pritchard added a spark with 13 points in limited minutes.

Boston set the tone early, outscoring the Magic 26-18 in the first quarter and never relinquished control. A dominant 30-point fourth quarter capped off the performance as the Celtics sealed a comfortable win.

Game 2 of the series is set to take place in Boston, where the Celtics will aim to extend their advantage and build on their dominant start.