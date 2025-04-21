PSL 10: Shadab Khan responds to criticism over Azam Khan's fitness

Islamabad United's captain, Shadab Khan, has strongly defended teammate Azam Khan’s fitness following their impressive six-wicket victory over Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025.

In a post-match press conference, Shadab addressed concerns about Azam's physical condition and its potential impact on his performance.

He emphasized the wicketkeeper-batter's significant value to the franchise, asserting that his contribution far outweighs fitness concerns.

“There shouldn’t be any questions about Azam’s fitness; we can cover for him,” Shadab stated.

“I’m not saying he should necessarily be in the Pakistan team, but our franchise is covering for him, and he always performs for IU. For us, his performance matters more than his fitness,” he added.

Azam Khan played a crucial role in Islamabad United's successful chase of 129 in just 17.1 overs. Opening the innings alongside Sahibzada Farhan, Azam contributed a steady 31 off 30 balls.

While Farhan’s quick-fire 30 set the tone for the chase, Shadab Khan’s vital 47 off 40 anchored the team. Mohammad Nawaz then sealed the win with a match-winning strike.

Earlier, Islamabad United's bowlers, including Shadab (2-17) and Naseem Shah (2-29), delivered a dominant performance, restricting Karachi Kings to a total of 128/7. Tim Seifert’s 30 was the top score for Karachi.

With this win, Shadab-led Islamabad United remain unbeaten in the tournament, securing four wins from as many games.

They sit atop the points table with eight points and will next face Multan Sultans on April 23 at Multan Cricket Stadium.