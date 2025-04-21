Fans slam Imad Wasim's new celebration style in PSL clash against Kings

Islamabad United all-rounder Imad Wasim celebrates wicket of Tim Siefert during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi on April 20, 2025. — X/PSL

KARACHI: Islamabad United continued their impressive run in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 with a dominant victory over Karachi Kings on Sunday at the National Bank Cricket Stadium.

This win marked their fourth consecutive triumph, as they comfortably chased down a modest total set by the Kings.

After being asked to bat first, Karachi Kings struggled early on, losing wickets at regular intervals. The Kings were eventually restricted to 128-7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Naseem Shah, Jason Holder and Shadab Khan were the standout bowlers for Islamabad, each picking up two wickets. Imad Wasim also contributed, claiming one wicket.

Islamabad United comfortably chased down the target, securing a four-wicket victory in just 17.1 overs.

However, despite the victory, United's all-rounder Imad Wasim found himself at the center of controversy due to his new celebration style.

While Kings were batting, Imad was brought into the attack and soon dismissed Tim Seifert, who played a shot towards the spinner, allowing Imad to take an easy catch.

Following the wicket, Imad’s celebration involved jumping, smiling, and placing one hand on his forehead while the other rested on his head.





This peculiar celebration did not sit well with some fans, who took to the social media platform 'X' to voice their displeasure.

"Monkey Dance move 🤣🤣😭," one fan commented, while another sarcastically noted, "Chutpaglu celebrating it like he has played a match-winning inning against India in the World Cup."

Others pointed out his performance during the 2024 T20 World Cup, with one fan recalling, "Did he dance like this after that horrific WC innings vs India?"

The criticism continued with comments like, "Cringe man... cringe celebration," and "Bhai, washroom chala ja, wrna mamla kharb hojna."

Despite the backlash, Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United remain unbeaten in PSL 10, sitting at the top of the points table with eight points from four matches.

They will next face Multan Sultans on April 23 at Multan Cricket Stadium.