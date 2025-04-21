Cavaliers dominate Heat 121-100 in Game 1 victory

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland celebrates during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Rocket Arena on Mar 30, 2025. — Reuters

CLEVELAND: The Cleveland Cavaliers made a powerful statement in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, defeating the Miami Heat 121-100 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday. With the victory, the Cavaliers take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Cleveland came out strong, holding the Heat in check during the first quarter and then pulling away in the second with 31 points.

The Cavaliers maintained their dominant performance through the final three quarters, outplaying Miami and securing the win.

Donovan Mitchell was outstanding, scoring 30 points and dishing out five assists. He energized the home crowd with clutch shooting and aggressive drives to the basket.

Jarrett Allen continued his solid play, contributing a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Evan Mobley and Max Strus each added nine points, providing depth to Cleveland's well-balanced offense.

Darius Garland was the standout performer for the Cavs, finishing with 27 points, five assists, and four rebounds in just 31 minutes of play.

Off the bench, Ty Jerome provided a spark, scoring nine points in 26 minutes, while Sam Merrill added six.

Despite a strong start from the Heat in the first quarter, they struggled to keep pace with Cleveland's offensive firepower and defensive intensity.

The Cavaliers’ depth proved to be too much for Miami, who now face the challenge of bouncing back in Game 2.

The series continues as Cleveland looks to build on its momentum, while Miami aims to even the score in the next matchup. Game 2 will also be held in Cleveland.