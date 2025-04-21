Alexander-Arnold’s late strike brings Liverpool closer to Premier League title

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold ( celebrates scoring their first goal against Leicester City with Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas and Luis Diaz at King Power Stadium in Leicester on April 20, 2025. — Reuters

LEICESTER: Liverpool moved a step closer to clinching the Premier League title as Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a late winner in a 1–0 victory that confirmed Leicester City's relegation at the King Power Stadium.

Mohamed Salah was the standout player in the opening minutes, hitting the post twice within the first two minutes. Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi also came close, rattling the woodwork with a low drive. Despite the chances created by both sides, the first half ended goalless.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz, and Konstantinos Tsimikas all tested Leicester's defense, while Salah's shot narrowly missed the target. Conor Coady thought he had given Leicester the lead, but his goal was disallowed after Patson Daka was deemed to have pushed Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

It was Alexander-Arnold, introduced from the bench, who finally broke the deadlock. The 26-year-old scored a stunning half-volley in the 76th minute, propelling Liverpool closer to the title.

With this victory, Liverpool is now just three points away from securing the Premier League title, with five games remaining.

A win in their next match will mathematically guarantee the title. However, if second-placed Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace on Thursday, Arne Slot's side will take an unassailable lead at the top of the table.

For Leicester, the defeat confirmed their relegation, as they suffered their 23rd loss in 33 league games. They will now face the challenge of fighting for promotion in the Championship next season.

Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy expressed pride in his team's performance despite the loss: "I think we performed to the maximum of our capabilities. It was a spirited performance. We were in the game."

"Of course, Liverpool was the dominant side and created more chances, but we had our shot on the post and that disallowed goal, where I’ve seen them given as well. It was fairly tight. But the spirit and performance of this team reflected in the stands with the support of the crowd. I have to say, I’m proud of this," he added.

Liverpool will next host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at Anfield, where a victory could confirm their Premier League title.