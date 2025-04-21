Valverde's late stunner secures crucial win for Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates after the match in La Liga against Athletic Bilbao at Santiago Bernabeu on April 20, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Real Madrid edged past Athletic Club 1-0 in a nail-biting La Liga clash on Sunday, thanks to a stunning stoppage-time strike from Federico Valverde.

The match saw both sides play lively, high-tempo football, each pushing hard for the opening goal. Real Madrid appeared to take the lead in the 78th minute, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

With the game seemingly headed for a draw, Valverde broke the deadlock three minutes into stoppage time.

The Uruguayan midfielder fired a sensational half-volley into the top corner with the outside of his left foot, capping off relentless second-half pressure from the home side.

It was Valverde’s sixth league goal of the season and his first since December against Sevilla.

The win kept Real Madrid within four points of league leaders Barcelona, with six matches remaining in the season.

Real were without French striker Kylian Mbappé, who was serving a one-match suspension following a red card in their previous 1-0 victory over Alaves.

Barcelona had produced late drama of their own on Saturday, coming from 3-1 down to defeat Celta Vigo 4-3, with Raphinha converting a 98th-minute penalty.

Carlo Ancelotti praised Real Madrid's character after their hard-fought 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, keeping their La Liga title hopes alive.

“Valverde was the key because he scored the goal,” Ancelotti told reporters. “The team did well. We were a bit slower in the first half, but in the second half, we did very well in every aspect. We wanted to win, to bounce back after being knocked out of the Champions League."

“It was a good match. We were aggressive and didn’t concede. We were more solid and played better as a team,” he added.

Despite a turbulent week that saw the reigning Champions League winners knocked out by Arsenal with a 5-1 aggregate defeat, Real Madrid’s latest win keeps their La Liga title hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Athletic Club, despite the defeat, continue to hold their position in the top four.