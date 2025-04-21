Shadab Khan defends PSL's role in Pakistan cricket future

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan during media conference after win over Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 20, 2025. — X/Screengrab

KARACHI: Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan strongly defended the Pakistan Super League (PSL) during the post-match press conference following his team’s six-wicket victory over Karachi Kings at the National Bank Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Responding to a question about the PSL’s contribution to Pakistan cricket, especially considering some players' underperformance at the international level despite impressive PSL stats, Shadab delivered a candid response.

“Your best local talent plays in the PSL. That means those who don’t perform or aren’t even part of PSL are considered even lower in standard. So how can you judge fairly? As a nation, we’re too judgmental; this is something we need to overcome,” Shadab stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Islamabad United’s convincing victory further solidified their dominance in the tournament.

Chasing a modest target of 129, the three-time PSL champions reached the target in 17.1 overs. Shadab Khan led from the front with a composed 47 off 40 deliveries.

Earlier, Karachi Kings posted 128/7 in their 20 overs. Tim Seifert was the top scorer with 30, but Islamabad’s disciplined bowling attack kept the Kings in check. Shadab Khan took 2/17, while Imad Wasim (1/17) and Naseem Shah (2/29) provided valuable support.

In the chase, Sahibzada Farhan contributed a brisk 30 off 18 balls, while Azam Khan added a steady 31, guiding United to a comfortable win.

With this result, the Shadab-led Islamabad United remain unbeaten in the tournament, having secured four wins from four games. They now sit at the top of the points table with eight points and will face Multan Sultans in their next fixture on April 23 at Multan Cricket Stadium.