WrestleMania 41: Dominik Mysterio betrays Finn Bálor to win Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio in action against Finn Balor during WrestleMania 41 Sunday at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. — WWE

LAS VEGAS: Dominik Mysterio fully embraced his “Dirty” nickname in dramatic fashion on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41.

In a chaotic fatal four-way match at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio betrayed his Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor and walked away with the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The match also featured defending champion Bron Breakker and Lucha Libre star Penta.

Although Mysterio and Balor initially teamed up in the early moments, their alliance crumbled midway through the match. Mysterio attempted a 619 on Balor, signaling the long-anticipated betrayal.

Tensions had been building between the two for months, and Mysterio took advantage of the opportunity with the title on the line.

The finish was a frenzy. After Balor hit Breakker with a crushing Coup de Grâce and went for the pin, Mysterio soared from the top rope with a frog splash, crashing onto both men. He then pinned Balor to capture his first singles title on WWE’s main roster.

The match was full of memorable moments. At one point, Penta seemed poised to win, but Carlito—another Judgment Day member—interfered and broke up the pin.

Carlito then attempted to put Penta through the announce table, but Breakker speared him mid-air in a jaw-dropping moment, leaping from one announce table to another.

Back in the ring, Breakker delivered a devastating spear to Penta before taking a 619 from Mysterio. As Mysterio climbed for another frog splash, Balor stopped him and delivered the Coup de Grâce to Breakker.

That’s when Mysterio took advantage, stealing the victory and the title.





The crowd erupted as Mysterio celebrated, solidifying himself as the fan favorite despite his heel tactics.

This victory marks Dominik Mysterio’s first singles championship on WWE’s main roster. He had previously held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship alongside his father Rey, as well as the NXT North American Championship.

Bron Breakker’s second Intercontinental Championship reign came to an end after starting in October, when he reclaimed the title from Jey Uso in a brief back-and-forth exchange.