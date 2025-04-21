WrestleMania 41: Ric Flair reacts after John Cena wins record-breaking 17th WWE title

An undated picture of two-time WWE Hall of Fame Ric Flair with WWE Champion John Cena. — WWE

Ric Flair, the first-ever two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee, reacts after John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to become a record-breaking 17-time WWE Champion at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Taking to the social media platform X, Flair congratulated Cena, writing:

"Congrats to my great friend John Cena on becoming a 17x Champion! It was only a matter of time! You and Cody Rhodes put on an instant classic! Much respect! WOOOOO."

Ric Flair congratulates John Cena on becoming the 17-time WWE Champion on social media platform 'X.' — X/@RicFlairNatrBoy

WrestleMania 41 concluded with a thunderous shock as Cena cemented his legacy, capturing his 17th world title and officially surpassing Flair’s legendary record of 16 championships.

In an intense and emotionally charged main event, Cena overcame Cody Rhodes to make history — and spark controversy — by executing his first heel turn in over two decades.

The bout was a hard-hitting showdown, with chants of “Let’s go Cena” and “Cena sucks” echoing throughout the arena as both men traded brutal blows.

Tension reached its peak when the referee was accidentally knocked out, denying Rhodes a crucial pinfall opportunity.

In a shocking twist, rapper Travis Scott’s entrance music played. Scott, who had previously ambushed Rhodes at Elimination Chamber, interfered once again. Though Rhodes managed to fend him off, Cena seized the moment.

In the match's final moments, Cena delivered a low blow to Rhodes and struck him with the championship belt. As the referee regained consciousness, Cena went for the cover — one, two, three.

For the unversed, Cody Rhodes’ first title reign lasted over a year following his victory over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Cena’s controversial triumph has now left the WWE Universe in shock — and deeply divided.