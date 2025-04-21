Who was Randy Ortan's 'mystery opponent' at WrestleMania 41?

Randy Orton is introduced prior to a match against Joe Hendry during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. — WWE

LAS VEGAS: Randy Orton made a thunderous entrance at WrestleMania 41, greeted by a deafening ovation from the crowd as he stepped into the ring with his trademark confidence.

Grabbing a microphone, Orton reminded the WWE Universe that this marked his twentieth WrestleMania appearance—a milestone achieved by only a select few.

He reaffirmed a familiar promise: he was ready for anyone. The only question that remained—who would answer the call?

In a moment that sent shockwaves through the world of professional wrestling, TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry emerged as the surprise challenger.

The crowd erupted as Hendry walked down the ramp, signaling a groundbreaking crossover between WWE and TNA.





The bell rang, and the action kicked off at lightning speed. Orton immediately went for an RKO, but Hendry had it scouted. He countered with a sharp schoolboy roll-up, nearly pulling off a stunning upset with a close two-count.

Orton responded with a stiff front kick, but Hendry bounced off the ropes and landed a powerful double thrust. He locked in a front chancery, though Orton briefly reversed the hold—only to eat a front kick and a neckbreaker moments later.

With the crowd chanting in unison—stomp-stomp-clap—Hendry looked to take control.

But Orton, the seasoned veteran, shifted the momentum with a well-timed eye poke. He followed with his signature snap scoop powerslam, then sent Hendry crashing onto the apron before delivering the classic hanging DDT to a thunderous reaction.

Sensing the end, Orton set up for the RKO once again. But Hendry countered, launching Orton with an emphatic fallaway slam. He kipped up, struck a pose with his signature spin-snap-zoom, and soaked in the moment.

Just when it looked like Hendry might pull off the unthinkable—RKO outta nowhere! Orton finally hit his trademark finisher and secured the three-count.

After the match, Orton offered a subtle nod of respect—a quiet yet meaningful acknowledgment of Hendry’s impressive performance and the historic significance of their clash.

With another WrestleMania victory under his belt, The Viper stood tall once more, having delivered yet another classic on WWE’s grandest stage.