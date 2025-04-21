John Cena beats Cody Rhodes to win 17th WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41

John Cena celebrates his win during WrestleMania 41 Sunday at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. — WWE

LAS VEGAS: WrestleMania 41 ended with a thunderous shocker as John Cena etched his name in history, capturing his 17th world championship and officially surpassing Ric Flair’s iconic record of 16 titles.

In a dramatic and emotionally charged main event, Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to make history — and ignite controversy — with his first heel turn in over 20 years.

The feud between Cena and Rhodes had intensified since the Elimination Chamber in March, where Cena shocked fans by attacking Rhodes with an unlikely ally — his former rival, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

That shocking alliance, coupled with Cena’s villainous transformation, sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe. The Rock, now a board member of the TKO Group, had returned to action at WrestleMania 40 and continued to influence the biggest storylines.





On the Friday before WrestleMania, Cena appeared on SmackDown at the T-Mobile Arena and announced he would retire at the end of 2025, making this his final WrestleMania appearance — a revelation that added emotional gravity to an already high-stakes match.

The main event was a slugfest. Chants of “Let’s go Cena” and “Cena sucks” echoed through the crowd as the two went blow for blow.

Rhodes landed a Disaster Kick and a Cody Cutter, while Cena countered with multiple Attitude Adjustments and even locked in the STFU submission. Rhodes refused to quit.

The match reached a fever pitch when the referee was knocked out, costing Rhodes a crucial pinfall.

Then came a shocking twist — rapper Travis Scott’s music hit. Scott, who had previously attacked Rhodes at Elimination Chamber, interfered once again. Rhodes fought him off, but Cena capitalized on the chaos.

In the final moments, Cena delivered a low blow to Rhodes and struck him with the championship belt. With the referee revived, Cena made the cover — one, two, three.

For those unversed, Cody Rhodes’ first title reign ended over a year after he defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, while Cena’s final WrestleMania left fans stunned and divided.