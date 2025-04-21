PSL 10 points table after Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings

Islamabad United's Jason Holder (centre) celebrates with Colin Munro after dismissing Karachi Kings' Aamir Jamal (right) during their PSL 10 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 20, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Defending champions Islamabad United registered a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Karachi Kings in the 10th match of the PSL 10 here at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Put into bat first, the home side could only manage to accumulate 128/7 in their allotted 20 overs as none of their batters could play an impactful innings against a disciplined United bowling attack.

Tim Seifert top-scored for the Kings with a scratchy 30 off 37 deliveries, while the next-best contribution came via their number nine Abbas Afridi, who played a quickfire cameo of 24 runs from just nine balls.

In response, the United comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just four wickets and 17 balls to spare.

Leading the way for them was their skipper Shadab Khan, who top-scored with a 40-ball 47. He was supported by wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan, who mustered 31 off 30 deliveries.

The victory extended the three-time champions’ winning streak to four and also strengthened their position at the summit of the points table as they now have eight points after just four matches besides a hefty net run rate of 2.544.





Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate Islamabad United 4 4 0 8 2.544 Lahore Qalandars 3 2 1 4 2.051 Karachi Kings 4 2 2 4 -0.343 Quetta Gladiators 3 1 2 2 -0.917 Peshawar Zalmi 3 1 2 2 -1.033 Multan Sultans 3 0 3 0 -2.941

The Kings, who suffered their second defeat in the PSL 10, remained third with four points in four matches but suffered a blow to their net run rate, which now stands at a negative 0.343.

Two-time champions Lahore Qalandars hold the second position with four points in three matches and an impressive net run rate of 2.051.

Arch-rivals Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi occupy the next two spots with two points in three matches, with the former boasting a bleakly superior net run rate.

2021 champions and last edition’s runners-up Multan Sultans are at the bottom as they failed to win any of their three PSL 10 matches thus far.