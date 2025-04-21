David Warner opens up after Karachi Kings’ crushing defeat against United

Karachi Kings' David Warner reacts during their PSL 10 match against Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 20, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Karachi Kings’ captain David Warner highlighted the key factors behind their six-wicket defeat at the hands of defending champions Islamabad United in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

Warner, while speaking at the post-match presentation, acknowledged that the total posted by the home side was insufficient.

He also shared that the pitch was difficult to bat on in the early phase of the match, which halted the flow of runs for the Kings.

"It was always going to be difficult with what we had on the board. The toss didn’t go our way. The ball was moving a bit, and it wasn’t easy early on,” said Warner.

“We were probably 20 runs short,” he added.

The pitch of the National Bank Stadium remained the point of discussion throughout the match for its uncertain bounce and pace, which evidently troubled both Kings and United batters.

Warner shared that the Kings will be playing their next PSL 10 match on the same surface and thus would need to adapt to it.

“We’re going to play on the same wicket in the next game. It will be challenging, but we need to work out how to bat here,” Warner shared.

David Warner then praised the Kings’ in-form pacer Hasan Ali before disregarding the claims of advantage of playing five consecutive matches at their home ground.

“Hasan Ali is the spearhead of our bowling attack, and he has been excellent,” Warner stated.

“We were told we had five games in a row here, and that would be an advantage, but it’s not as of now.

“We need to build good partnerships in the powerplay and play our best in the next game."