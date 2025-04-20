PCB reacts to Jason Gillespie’s unpaid dues claims

This photograph shows former Pakistan men's Test head coach Jason Gillespie speaking to the media in Karachi on July 7, 2024. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday, refuted the claims made by former red-ball head coach of the national men’s team, Jason Gillespie, on the non-payment of his dues, stating that the contract was ‘abruptly’ ended by the former cricketer.

In an official statement, the cricket board revealed that both PCB and Gillespie were bound to give a four-month notice period but the former Australia pacer abruptly left the position and hence violated the contractual obligations.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board refutes claims made by a former head coach on the non-payment of his dues,” the PCB said in a statement.

“The PCB spokesman states that the former head coach abruptly left his position without giving a four-month notice period, which was a clear breach of the contractual terms.

“The coaching contract explicitly mentioned a notice period applicable to both parties, and the coach was fully aware of it.”

For the unversed, Gillespie, who was appointed the red-ball head coach in April last year, relinquished the role in December last year just ahead of the national men’s team’s white-ball tour of South Africa due to his alleged differences with the cricket board.

Since his resignation, Gillespie has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the PCB.

However, as per the latest development, the former pacer accused the cricket board of unpaid remuneration and expressed his hope that the issue gets sorted soon.

“Yeah, without going into the details, obviously still waiting on some remuneration from work that has been done. So just navigate through that in due course,” Gillespie had said during an interview with a local news platform.

“Admittedly, that has been a little bit disappointing but look, hopefully that can get sorted sooner rather than later. So yeah, hopefully, that gets sorted as soon as possible,” he added.