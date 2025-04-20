Arsenal humble Ipswich to delay Liverpool’s Premier League title victory

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring their third goal during their Premier League match against Ipswich Town at the Portman Road in Ipswich on April 20, 2025. — Reuters

Arsenal cantered to a 4-0 victory over Ipswich Town to end Liverpool's hopes of winning the Premier League title on Sunday, with Leandro Trossard scoring twice and the hosts' Leif Davis sent off for a dangerous tackle on Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal moved on to 66 points in second spot but Liverpool, who face relegation-threatened Leicester City later, still only need to win two of their remaining games to secure the crown.

Keen to force Liverpool to wait to lift the trophy, the Gunners tore into their hosts from the kick-off and they took the lead in the 14th minute. Following a surging run by Martin Odegaard, the ball eventually found its way to Trossard, who stroked the ball home despite losing his footing as he took the shot.

Arsenal’s razor-sharp second illustrated the gulf in class between the two teams as Saka went on a penetrating run down the right before squaring to Mikel Merino, and his deft flick teed up for Martinelli for a simple close-range finish.

The home side were reduced to 10 men just after the half-hour mark as Davis raked his studs down the back of Saka’s calf in a clumsy challenge, and the referee showed him a straight red card.

Despite being down to 10 men, Ipswich refused to lay down and striker George Hirst dragged a shot just wide of the far post in the 56th minute, one of only four shots on goal that they managed to create in the game, none of which they got on target.

Trossard grabbed his second in the 69th minute and Ethan Nwaneri added a late fourth to leave Ipswich stuck in 18th place on 21 points. They will be relegated if they drop points again or 17th-placed West Ham United pick up one more point from their remaining five games.

Though Liverpool retain their dominant position, Trossard has not yet given up hope.

"We don't need to look at them (Liverpool) we just have to keep going like this and take it game by game. We want to win every game but we know how tough it is in the league. A good win today and we just need to keep pushing going forward," he said.

"We are there for a reason, we have been doing very well in the Champions League. We have to keep believing."