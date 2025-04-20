PSL 10: Islamabad United thrash Karachi Kings to extend winning streak

Islamabad United's Shadab Khan plays a shot during their PSL 10 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 20, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: An all-round performance propelled defending champions Islamabad United to a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Karachi Kings in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 129-run target, the visitors comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just four wickets and 17 balls to spare.

The United had a flying start to the run chase as their new opening pair of in-form Sahibzada Farhan and Azam Khan yielded 34 runs until the former fell victim to Hasan Ali after scoring 30 off 18 deliveries with the help of five fours and a six.

The in-form struck again in the same over to dismiss Colin Munro, who could score a run-a-ball four.

The back-to-back dismissals had reduced the United to 38/2 in 4.5 overs.

Following the slump, skipper Shadab Khan walked out to bat at number four and launched recovery alongside wicketkeeper batter Azam.

The duo batted sensibly on the tricky surface of the National Bank Stadium to add 65 runs to the total before Mohammad Nabi cleaned up Azam in the 14th over, with the United needing a further 26 runs.

Azam scored 31 off 30 deliveries, laced with three fours and a six.

Shadab, on the other hand, had an agonising end to his match-winning knock as he was dismissed by Abbas Afridi in the 17th over when United needed only one run.

He remained the top-scorer for the United with a sensible 47 off 40 deliveries, studded with five fours and two sixes.

The decisive run was eventually scored on the first delivery of the 18th over by Mohammad Nawaz, who remained unbeaten with eight off 12 balls.

Experienced pacer Hasan Ali was once again the standout bowler for the Kings as he picked up two wickets for just 28 runs in his four overs, while Nabi and Abbas chipped in with one scalp apiece.



Put into bat first, the Kings could accumulate 128/7 in their allotted 20 overs as none of their batters could play a big knock.

The Kings got off to a dismal start to their innings as they lost their skipper David Warner (three) and in-form batter James Vince inside (four) inside four overs with just 22 runs on the board.

Following the double blow, emerging wicketkeeper batter Saad Baig joined Tim Seifert in the middle and attempted to launch recovery.

The duo batted cautiously against a disciplined United bowling attack to add 39 runs for the third wicket until skipper Shadab Khan got rid of Baig in the 10th over to break the budding partnership.

Baig scored 20 off 17 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

Seifert soon followed Baig’s footsteps and walked back to the dugout in the 13th over after falling victim to Imad Wasim.

The New Zealand international scored a scratchy 30 off 37 deliveries and managed to hit only one boundary.

The Kings then suffered another blow on the first delivery of the 16th over when Shadab trapped Muhammad Irfan Khan, who could score five runs from eight deliveries.

Naseem Shah then added to the Kings’ woes in the next over when he outfoxed Khushdil Shah with a short delivery. The all-rounder scored a scratchy 17 off 23 deliveries and only managed to smash one boundary.

Holder, the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, then added one more to his tally when he rattled Aamir Jamal with a short-pitched delivery, reducing the Kings to 102/7 in 18 overs.

Abbas Afridi then bolstered the Kings’ total to 128/7 with a quickfire 24-run cameo from just nine deliveries, comprised of one four and three sixes.

For United, Naseem, Shadab and Holder led the way with two wickets each, while Imad Wasim chipped in with one scalp.



The six-wicket victory extended Islamabad United's grip at the summit of PSL 10 standings with eight points in four matches, while Karachi Kings remained third with four points in as many games.