Kevin De Bruyne 'surprised' by Manchester City's move to leave him

An undated photo of Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne in action. — Reuters

Exiting Manchester City captain Kevin De Bruyne on Sunday, expressed his astonishment with the club's decision not to offer him a new contract.

A decade-long stay of the Belgian midfielder is ending at City after the club decided not to renew his contract, which is ending in the summer, and revealed at the start of the month that he is going to leave the club.

The 33-year-old De Bruyne admitted that he has also not made any decision about his future.

"I have not had any offer the whole year, they just took a decision," said De Bruyne.

"Obviously, I was a bit surprised but I just have to accept it. Honestly, I still think I can perform at this level like I'm showing, but I understand clubs have to make decisions."

After breaking through at Genk in his homeland, De Bruyne's first experience of the Premier League did not go well as he was discarded by Chelsea after just nine appearances for the Blues.

A move to Wolfsburg had kick-started his career as he was crowned German player of the season in 2014/15 as his side finished second to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

City's $72 million move to bring him to Manchester was questioned at the time given Kevin De Bruyne's struggles at Chelsea.

But he quickly proved his critics wrong and became an integral part of the side under Pep Guardiola.

Kevin De Bruyne has not denied staying in the Premier League but at the same time said he needs time to make up his mind.

"Whatever project is available, I'm willing to listen. I love football. I love to play football and if a nice project comes, and my family is good with that then we are able to make a decision," he said.

The Belgian had serious offers from Saudi Pro League last year but he decided to stay at Manchester City and now has also been associated with Major League Soccer in the United States.

"I'm open for anything. I have to look at the whole picture. I'm looking at sporting, family, everything together, what makes the most sense for me and my family," he added.

"I like to play football. I like to compete. That's what I feel, so I can't say that I want to quit because I still feel that whenever I'm in training I want to beat the guys."