PSL 10: Islamabad United win toss, elect to bowl first against Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings' David Warner (second from left) and Islamabad United's Shadab Khan at the toss for their PSL 10 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 20, 2025. — X/Livestream screengrab

KARACHI: Islamabad United have won the toss and opted to field first against Karachi Kings in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

PLAYING XIs

Karachi Kings: Tim Seifert(w), David Warner(c), James Vince, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza.

Islamabad United: Sahibzada Farhan, Azam Khan(w), Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Jason Holder, Muhammad Shahzad, Imad Wasim, Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Kings and United have thus far came face to face 22 times since the advent of the marquee league in 2016 with the three-time champions dominating the head-to-head record with 16 victories, compared to Kings’ six triumphs.

Matches: 22

Islamabad United: 16

Karachi Kings: 6

FORM GUIDE

The two teams boast contrasting momentums heading into the match as the Kings have three victories out of their last five PSL matches, out of which two came this season.

The United, on the other hand, are in a red-hot form as they are on a three-match winning streak in the ongoing PSL 10 and thus sit at the top of the standings.

Islamabad United: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Karachi Kings: W, L, W, L, W