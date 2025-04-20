Zverev marks birthday with third Munich title

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates with the trophy after winning the Munich Open in Germany on April 20, 2025. - Reuters

MUNICH: World number three Alexander Zverev celebrated his birthday with a comfortable win over American Ben Shelton in the Munich Open final on Sunday to claim a record-equalling third title.

The 28-year-old German crowd favourite delivered a composed display to overcome second seed Shelton 6-2 6-4, securing his 24th career tour title on the tour and his first triumph of the season.

Having lifted the trophy in 2017 and 2018, Zverev has now matched fellow German Philipp Kohlschreiber’s record of three Munich titles.

Backed by strong home support, the top seed dominated 22-year-old Shelton, breaking early to take control. He comfortably claimed the first set 6-2 and opened the second with another break to keep up the momentum.

"I definitely knew I had to play my best tennis today, Ben has been playing extremely well this week," Zverev said.

"The conditions suit him extremely well, it’s very hot and very fast. They suit me as well, to be fair. I enjoyed my birthday so far."

Zverev capped off the tournament’s debut as an ATP 500 event by becoming the first German to lift the upgraded trophy, earning his sixth career title on home soil.