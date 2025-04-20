Jason Gillespie accuses PCB of unpaid dues

An undated picture of former Pakistan red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie. — AFP

KARACHI: Former head coach of Pakistan men’s red-ball cricket team, Jason Gillespie, made a startling claim as he accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of not clearing remuneration.

Former Australia pacer, who was appointed the red-ball head coach in April last year, relinquished the role in December last year due to his differences with the cricket board.

Since his resignation, Gillespie has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the PCB.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the 50-year-old, in an interview local sports platform, was asked to share insights into his relationship with the cricket board.

Jason Gillespie, in response, emphasised that he does not have any ‘ill feelings’ towards Pakistan cricket before revealing that he still awaits the remuneration of his nine-month stint as the head coach.

“Yeah, without going into the details, obviously still waiting on some remuneration from work that has been done. So just navigate through that in due course,” said Gillespie.

“Admittedly, that has been a little bit disappointing but look, hopefully that can get sorted sooner rather than later. So yeah, hopefully, that gets sorted as soon as possible,” he added.





Earlier this month, Gillespie had shared that his experience with the Pakistan men’s cricket team has ‘soured’ his love for coaching.

“The Pakistan experience has soured my love for coaching, I’ll be honest. I’ll get it back, I’m sure I will, but that was really a blow,” Gillespie said.

“It really disappointed me, how that all ended.

“It’s had me question whether I want to coach full time again.”

Prior to that, he had also accused interim head coach Aqib Javed of undermining his authority and criticized the internal politics that marred his tenure.

“He was a clown,” he said bluntly, referring to Javed. “The internal politics and lack of cohesion made the job untenable.”