Barcelona outclass Celta with epic 4-3 comeback

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Celta Vigo at LaLiga in Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium on April 19, 2025. — Reuters

BARCELONA: Barcelona staged a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over Celta Vigo at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Sunday, in what was one of the most dramatic matches of the La Liga season. The win keeps their title hopes alive in spectacular fashion.

Celta Vigo, considered underdogs heading into the match, stunned the home crowd with an aggressive attacking display. Iago Aspas opened the scoring in the first half, capitalizing on a defensive error. Shortly after the break, Jonathan Bamba doubled the lead, finishing a low cross with precision.

Barcelona responded with urgency. João Félix sparked the comeback in the 63rd minute with a composed finish. Just five minutes later, Robert Lewandowski equalized with a towering header from a Raphinha cross.

However, Celta regained the lead in the 78th minute when Tasos Douvikas curled in a stunning shot from outside the box, making it 3-2. The visitors showed no signs of backing down and continued to press for a win.

Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal injected fresh energy into the game, earning a penalty in the 86th minute. Lewandowski stepped up and calmly converted to level the score at 3-3.

In stoppage time, captain Ilkay Gündoğan delivered a pinpoint free kick that found Ronald Araújo, who rose highest to head home the dramatic winner and seal a memorable 4-3 turnaround.