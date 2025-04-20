Barcelona suffer major blow ahead of Champions League clash

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski reacts after sustaining an injury during a La Liga match against Celta Vigo at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona on April 19, 2025. — Reuters

BARCELONA: FC Barcelona have been dealt a significant blow ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League semi-final clash, as star striker Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out for up to three weeks due to a hamstring injury.

The 36-year-old Polish forward sustained the injury during Barcelona's thrilling 4-3 victory over Celta Vigo in their La Liga fixture on Saturday. Lewandowski was forced off during the game, prompting immediate concerns.

"Tests carried out this Sunday have confirmed that first-team player Robert Lewandowski has an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left thigh," Barcelona said in a statement.

“His return to team training will depend on how the injury progresses,” the statement added.

Spanish media reports suggest that Lewandowski, who has scored 40 goals this season across all competitions, is expected to be out for approximately three weeks.

This would rule him out of next week's Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid in Seville and both legs of the Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan — the first leg scheduled for May 1 at home, and the return leg on May 7 in Milan.

In addition to missing those crucial matches, the prolific striker will also sit out Barcelona's upcoming La Liga encounters against Mallorca on Wednesday and Valladolid on Sunday.

Barcelona currently lead the La Liga standings, with Real Madrid in second place and Atletico Madrid in third, narrowly ahead of Athletic Club.

The Catalan giants are chasing an ambitious quadruple, having already secured the Spanish Super Cup in January and with a domestic cup final and a European semi-final still on the horizon.