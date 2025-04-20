Masakadza, Muzarabani star as Bangladesh bundled out for 191

Zimbabwe's Victor Nyauchi celebrates with team during first Test against Bangladesh at Sylhet on April 20, 2025. - AFP

SYLHET: Zimbabwe delivered an early blow to Bangladesh by bowling out the home side for just 191 runs on the first day of the opening Test.

Wellington Masakadza and Blessing Muzarabani led the attack with three wickets each, while Victor Nyauchi and Wessly Madhevere provided solid support, picking up two wickets apiece.

The visitors ended the day on a strong note, with openers Ben Curran and Brian Bennett safely negotiating 14.1 overs and adding 67 runs to the board.

Zimbabwe couldn’t have hoped for a better start at a venue where they had also beaten Bangladesh seven years ago. Bangladesh’s batting woes persisted despite a five-month break from Test cricket, with this being the sixth time they had been bowled out for under 200 in their last ten Test innings.

Bangladesh’s top order once again failed to provide a solid foundation, and the middle order crumbled after a brief recovery. From a promising 98 for 2, they lost four wickets for just 48 runs.

Mominul Haque top-scored with 56, while captain Najmul Hossain Shanto made 40, but neither managed to convert their starts into big scores.

Nyauchi provided Zimbabwe with early breakthroughs in the first hour. He broke the opening partnership with his fourth delivery when Shadman Islam edged a wide ball to gully, where Brian Bennett took a sharp diving catch.

In his next over, Nyauchi dismissed Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who edged behind after being tested with a probing line, falling for 14.

At the other end, Mominul was given an early life when wicketkeeper Nyasha Mayavo dropped a tough chance after Mominul fended awkwardly at a short ball from Muzarabani. Despite the pressure, Bangladesh went to lunch at 84 for 2, having handled Zimbabwe’s new-ball threat.

But the visitors came back stronger after the break, which was extended by 30 minutes due to rain. Muzarabani relentlessly targeted Shanto with short balls. After hitting six boundaries in his knock, Shanto eventually succumbed to the tactic, mistiming a pull and offering a straightforward catch to Madhevere at point.

There was still hope that Bangladesh’s experienced duo—Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul—could steady the innings. Instead, their dismissals triggered a collapse.

Mushfiqur fell shortly after Shanto, scoring just four, gifting Masakadza a wicket in his first over. He couldn’t believe it when he hit a simple catch to short midwicket, where Bennett made no mistake.

Mominul was the next to fall, chipping Masakadza to the same fielder at short midwicket after reaching 56. Perhaps in a bid to accelerate the scoring, his soft dismissal came at a costly moment.

Muzarabani then returned to his short-ball strategy and dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz with a vicious delivery. Mehidy, caught off guard, gloved the ball awkwardly to the keeper for an easy catch.

The tail collapsed swiftly with Jaker Ali left stranded at the other end. Taijul Islam was caught behind down the leg side, giving Masakadza his third wicket.

Muzarabani bowled Hasan Mahmud cleanly, and Madhevere wrapped up the innings by removing Jaker and Nahid Rana in the same over, ending Bangladesh’s innings in the 61st over.