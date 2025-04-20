Westbrook leads Nuggets to victory over Clippers in NBA playoffs

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (Blue) shoots the ball over LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (Red) in the second quarter at Ball Arena in Denver on Apr 19, 2025. — Reuters

DENVER: Russell Westbrook stepped up in the clutch as the Denver Nuggets edged past the Los Angeles Clippers in a dramatic 112-110 overtime victory in the opening game of their NBA playoff series at Ball Arena on Sunday.

The Clippers dominated early, building a 15-point lead in the first half. However, the Nuggets responded with resilience, closing the gap and heading into halftime trailing just 53-49.

Nikola Jokic led the charge with 29 points, falling just one rebound short of a triple-double. Aaron Gordon contributed 25 points, while Jamal Murray added 21.

The third quarter remained tightly contested, with the Nuggets outscoring the Clippers 23-22. Despite struggling offensively and missing Jokic during crucial moments in the fourth quarter, Murray and the Nuggets stayed within reach.

Kawhi Leonard kept the Clippers ahead with a strong showing, but Denver hung on.

Down by five late in the fourth, Jokic returned to ignite the offense. With 30 seconds left and the Nuggets trailing by one, Westbrook hit a clutch three-pointer. James Harden quickly responded with a two-pointer, tying the game at 98 and sending it into overtime.

In overtime, Christian Braun knocked down a key three-pointer to give Denver a four-point lead, but Harden answered with his own three to cut the deficit to one.

Under pressure, Gordon calmly sank two free throws, extending the Nuggets' lead to three with 10 seconds remaining.

Westbrook then forced a turnover on Denver’s inbound play, giving the Clippers one final shot. However, Jokic was fouled and made both free throws to seal the hard-fought victory for the Nuggets.