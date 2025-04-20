New York Knicks crush Detriot Pistons in the Playoff opener

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (right) looks to post up on Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (left) in Game One of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on Apr 19, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: New York Knicks on Sunday, outclassed Detriot Pistons in the opening fixture of the NBA Playoffs by 123-112 at the Madison Square Garden to capture the first-round series opener 1-0 on Sunday.

Jalen Brunson showed explosive skills and scored 34 points, and two rebounds in just 31 minutes.

Karl-Anthony Towns also gave a versatile performance with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

The star guard OG Anunoby also contributed 23 points, and seven rebounds providing a strong position to the team. The Knicks showcased their depth and efficiency.

With solid efforts from Tobias Harris and Cade Cunningham, The Pistons were not able to stop the Knicks' offence. Malik Beasley chipped in 19 points but their defense was unable to contain the Knicks’ firepower.

It was a nail-biting match as both teams were playing extraordinarily well, and all the players were giving their best.

The score remained almost neck to neck until the 64th point.

After that, the Pistons took the lead and maintained it up to the 98th point.

However, the Knicks regained momentum, took the lead, and eventually secured the win with a final score of 123-112.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau praised his team’s grit: “We didn’t play a perfect game, but we stayed tough and made the plays we needed to win.”

The win boosts the Knicks’ playoff hopes as they inch closer to solidifying their seeding in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Pistons continue to develop their young talent, showing growth despite the loss.