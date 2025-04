Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 10, KK vs IU today Match 10

Karachi Kings and Islamabad United face off in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 20, 2025. — Geo Super

KARACHI: The 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 will be played between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United here at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Sunday.

Squads

Karachi Kings: David Warner, Abbas Afridi and Adam Milne (all platinum), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah (all diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal (all gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza (silver), Fawad Ali and Riazullah (both emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Saad Baig, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon (all supplementary), Ben McDermott.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Matthew Short (all platinum), Azam Khan, Imad Wasim and Jason Holder (all diamond), Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Ben Dwarshuis (all gold), Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Andries Gous, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Irshad (all silver), Hunain Shah and Saad Masood (both emerging), Rassie van der Dussen, Riley Meredith and Sam Billings (all supplementary).