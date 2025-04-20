United's Matthew Short ruled out of PSL 10

Australia's Matthew Short takes catch during Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 28, 2025. - AFP

KARACHI: Islamabad United have suffered a major setback ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 clash against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Cricket Stadium.

Australian all-rounder Matthew Short has been ruled out of the entire tournament due to a recurrence of an injury.

United have not yet announced a replacement for Short.

In a statement issued by the franchise on Sunday, it was confirmed that Short, who had shown promising signs of recovery upon his arrival in Pakistan, began experiencing discomfort during training sessions.

A joint medical assessment conducted by Islamabad United’s medical team and Cricket Australia’s staff led to the decision to withdraw him from the competition in the interest of his long-term fitness.

“Following a thorough evaluation, both medical teams agreed that it was best for Matthew Short to return home and continue his rehabilitation under the supervision of Cricket Australia,” the statement read.

Short, 27, had initially sustained the injury during the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year. He has now returned to Australia to focus on his recovery.

"Islamabad United remain fully committed to the well-being of all our players and extend our support to Matt during his recovery," the franchise said.

"We thank him for his professionalism and positive presence in the camp and wish him a swift and complete recovery," it added.

As the tournament progresses, Islamabad United sit at the top of the points table with three wins from three matches.

Lahore Qalandars follow in second place with two victories and one loss. Karachi Kings are in third, while Quetta Gladiators currently hold fourth position.