Manchester City scores late double to boost Champions League chances

Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly celebrates scoring their first goal with Matheus Nunes against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool on April 19, 2025. — Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Manchester City kept their Champions League hopes alive with a dramatic 2-0 victory over Everton, scoring two late goals in the final five minutes at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The game looked destined for a draw as both teams struggled to break the deadlock until 20-year-old Nico O’Reilly capitalized on an opportunity, assisted by Matheus Nunes, in the 84th minute.

Substitute Mateo Kovacic sealed the win in injury time, doubling the lead to secure four crucial points and move City into fourth place on the Premier League table.

"We had to work hard," City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan said.

. "This ground is always tough to come and play at, with the way they approach the game.

"We had to be careful. Maybe at the beginning, we didn’t want to risk it too much. We came out in the second half to perform, and we’ve done that in a brilliant way. Definitely deserved to get the three points," he added.

The first half ended goalless, with both sides wasting key chances. For Everton, James Tarkowski came closest to breaking the deadlock when he flicked a header off the post from James Garner’s corner.

City also had a chance to take the lead just before the break, but a Kevin de Bruyne shot was expertly cleared off the line by Jake O’Brien.

With the victory, Manchester City takes a crucial step towards securing a spot in next season’s Champions League, while Everton continues to struggle in the league.